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Hotels & LeisureScotlandUK & Ireland

Buyer snags £100m luxury Loch Lomond hotel 

28 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Five-star destination is being sold by KSL Capital Partners

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