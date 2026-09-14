NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationCo-livingResidentialSouth WestUK & Ireland

Buyer sought for £145m Exeter student and co-living scheme

14 Sep 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Mixed 800-bedroom project up for sale in growing South West city

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living

10 Sep 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Hurlington secures £112m loan for Acton student scheme

10 Sep 2026
Read

Blue Coast lines up Hub for Southwark and Shoreditch co-living projects

8 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Harris Associates expands to Europe with debut €85m student deals

8 Sep 2026
Read