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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

Buyer sought for £28m Mayfair townhouse

29 Jul 2026 | 11:55 | London | by May Agaran

28 Berkeley Square recently hosted a Louis Vuitton pop-up hotel

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