Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Buyer sought for €55m Düsseldorf office

8 Sep 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Arrow Global took control of building after developer Interboden's insolvency

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Bidders circle €300m Düsseldorf steel tower

14 May 2025
Read

German value-add fund closes in on €43m Düsseldorf office

4 Aug 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Administrator and Sonar weigh options for 58,000 sq m Düsseldorf office

16 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

KPMG's €100m Düsseldorf office up for grabs

8 Aug 2025
Read