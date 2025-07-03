Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

IrelandDevelopmentDistressOfficeUK & Ireland

Buyers circle €400m+ distressed Dublin site

3 Jul 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Who’s who of Irish developers in the mix

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Formal Wear, Accessories, Tie

Five questions for Savills’ Northern Ireland head post-M&A deal

1 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: CBRE’s Jeremy Eddy: “We haven’t yet cracked the code for senior living”

30 Jun 2025
Read
Automobile, Car, Transportation

Lidl agrees €260m stores sale

26 Jun 2025
Read
Furniture, Table, Indoors

CBRE chooses new UK CEO

26 Jun 2025
Read