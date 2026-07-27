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InvestmentUK & IrelandResidential

Buyers line up for £300m Woking rental portfolio

27 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

1,350 home ThamesWey Housing portfolio draws interest after L&Q and NHG sales processes

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