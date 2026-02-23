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RetailInvestmentUK & Ireland

Buyers prepare for £3bn shopping centre sales pipeline

23 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Savills says next 12 months could feature more large retail transactions

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