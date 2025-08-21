Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyGlobalLondonOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

BVK to part ways with another top real estate investment figure

21 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Planned departure comes after head of real estate investment left Germany's biggest pension fund earlier this summer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Revetas Capital takes over management of $4bn US portfolio

18 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Q+A: Mitsubishi Estate on aiming big with international expansion

15 Aug 2025
Read
Climate change protest

Leading real estate investment managers fall short on climate commitments

13 Aug 2025
Read

BNP Paribas Real Estate poaches rating heavyweight

4 Aug 2025
Read