Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesCanadaContinental EuropeDevelopmentNordics

BW subsidiaries launch data centre developer

23 Jun 2025 | 07:07 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

New venture will be active in the Nordics and Canada 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CyrusOne proposes 320,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire data centre

17 Jun 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers to take controlling stake in infra bank Astris

5 Jun 2025
Read

Large-scale data centre projects flock to Southern Europe 

2 Jun 2025
Read

Plans in for monster 16m sq ft North Lincolnshire data centre

2 Jun 2025
Read