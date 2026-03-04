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OfficeFinancingNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Bywater banks funding for £55m+ Manchester office

4 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Fountain Street project to be one of city’s most sustainable offices

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