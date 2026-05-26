NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateNorth WestOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Bywater boosts team with managing director hire

26 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Anthony Judge joins development team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Bywater banks funding for £55m+ Manchester office

4 Mar 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Bywater gets green light for £65m residential debut

26 Feb 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Bywater makes senior hire from Schroders

17 Nov 2025
Read

Bywater floats £11m Glasgow sale

23 Sep 2025
Read