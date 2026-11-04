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Co-livingLondonUK & IrelandResidentialInvestmentRegenerationSustainability

Bywater gets go-ahead for £80m Southwark co-living project

4 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Charlie Schouten

Developer acquired site on Crampton Street from Royal Mail

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