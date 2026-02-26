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ResidentialCo-livingLondonUK & Ireland

Bywater gets green light for £65m residential debut

26 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Timber-framed Bermondsey project to complete in 2028

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