Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleFinancingResidentialUK & Ireland

Bywater makes senior hire from Schroders

17 Nov 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

James Mitchell appointed group finance director

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Bywater floats £11m Glasgow sale

23 Sep 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Bywater strengthens team with double director hire

11 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Bywater secures first two residential sites

27 May 2025
Read
Person, Sitting, Adult

Bywater continues growth drive with senior Europa hire

17 Feb 2025
Read