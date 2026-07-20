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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandLeasing

Bywater partners with flex operator at London timber office

20 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Scheme is UK’s lowest embodied carbon mass timber office development

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