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LogisticsLondonSouth EastUK & IrelandInvestment

C6 Industrial rolls out £80m of acquisitions

20 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Joint venture between Clipstone and Sixth Street snaps up further assets

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