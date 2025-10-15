Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

CorporateContinental EuropeGermany

CA Immo outsources German property management business

15 Oct 2025 | 07:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

IC Property Management takes over from DRG Immobilien

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Berliner Fernsehturm, Building

CA Immo signs media group to Berlin office  

14 Oct 2025
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Blackstone’s logistics sales rally with €300m+ German offload

14 Oct 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Scoreboard

BNP Paribas RE names new deputy CEO amid leadership reshuffle

13 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Whitty-Lewis named CEO of Grosvenor Property UK

10 Oct 2025
Read