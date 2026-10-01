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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

CA Immo sells Frankfurt hotel to Art-Invest

1 Oct 2026 | 11:16 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Company is streamlining its portfolio

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