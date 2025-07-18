Green Street News - Homepage
CA Immo sells stake in joint Munich resi project

18 Jul 2025 | 15:12 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Joint venture partner Büschl takes CA Immo's share of the Eggarten scheme

