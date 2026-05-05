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OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

CA Immo sells Warsaw's Sienna Center

5 May 2026 | 11:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Office asset spans 20,000 sq m

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