Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

CA Immo signs media group to Berlin office  

14 Oct 2025 | 07:54 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

John F Kennedy Haus is now fully let 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Apartment Building

DRFG enters Hungary through office acquisition

2 Oct 2025
Read
Banner, Text, Symbol

CA Immo returns to profit in first half 

28 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Metropolis

Canary Wharf Group lines up next 900,000 sq ft office in refurb pipeline

26 Aug 2025
Read

Israeli investor buys Hamburg office tower

23 Aug 2025
Read