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LogisticsInvestmentLeasingScotlandUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Cable Properties snares 80,000 sq ft Scottish shed

28 May 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Acquisition of 55 Fullarton Drive aligns with firm's investment strategy 

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