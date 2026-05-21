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FinancingDevelopmentRegenerationResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Caddick bags £16m funding for urban village project

21 May 2026 | 08:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Leeds South Village has planning consent for 1,925 homes

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