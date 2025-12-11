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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentPlanningUK & Ireland

Caddick gets go-ahead for £550m Worksop logistics development

11 Dec 2025 | 14:29 | London | by Harry Young

Phase one of project will create 2m sq ft of multi-level space for an occupier

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