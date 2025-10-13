Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsEast MidlandsInvestmentPlanningUK & Ireland

Caddick plans 700,000 sq ft Leicestershire logistics scheme

13 Oct 2025 | 15:24 | London | by May Agaran

Project will create six units

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Segro plans 425,000 sq ft Warwick mid-box logistics park

9 Oct 2025
Read

Approval given for £80m Leicestershire logistics depot

8 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Lighting

Indurent wins planning for Staffordshire logistics scheme

7 Oct 2025
Read

Approval for Rula's 100,000 sq ft Cheshire logistics scheme

7 Oct 2025
Read