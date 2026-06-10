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Cadogan plots £120m acquisition drive as Chelsea value hits £6bn

10 Jun 2026 | 10:02 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Valuation, footfall and spend figures up across Chelsea estate, as long-term owner also eyes regional deals

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