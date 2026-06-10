Cadogan plots £120m acquisition drive as Chelsea value hits £6bn

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10 Jun 2026 | 10:02 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh
Valuation, footfall and spend figures up across Chelsea estate, as long-term owner also eyes regional deals
Fiera revisits sale of £62m B&Q retail warehouse portfolio
Q+A: WP Carey’s Christopher Mertlitz – “Germany and the UK are coming back”
New recruitment platform launches to curb agency fees
Pocket Living’s Marc Vlessing announces departure
BidX1 hires UK managing director
Graham + Sibbald adds capital markets specialist to Birmingham team
£330m City office hits the market
Starwood names Europe asset management head
Ex-CBRE boss Ciaran Bird joins AI startup
Kitt launches building operations platform at City’s Finsbury House
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
£150m Marylebone sale relaunched following lease restructure