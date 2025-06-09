Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateLondonOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Cadogan reports boost in operating profit and £5.7bn estate valuation

10 Jun 2025 | 00:01 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Historic landlord of London’s luxury shopping district has made investments in new assets and completed £46m street refurbishment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Cadogan appoints new finance director

13 Mar 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Real estate’s affair with luxury far from over as hotels and retail boom

1 Oct 2024
Read
Clothing, Coat, Plant

Q+A: what’s next for Chelsea estate after Cadogan’s record year of acquisitions?

5 Jun 2024
Read

Cadogan reports £137m rise in portfolio value to £5.4bn

5 Jun 2024
Read