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LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastLeasing

Cain locks in tenant for 190,500 sq ft Leeds logistics building

15 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Letting builds on more than 1m sq ft of leasing activity across Cain’s UK and European logistics portfolio in 2026

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