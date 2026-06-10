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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyResidential

Cain makes continental student debut with €100m+ Rome scheme

10 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

London-headquartered investor targets 10,000 beds across Europe

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