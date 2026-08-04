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FinancingContinental EuropeRetailSpain

CaixaBank provides €64m financing to develop Madrid retail park

4 Aug 2026 | 17:07 | London | by Elena Vardon

OMO Retail is investing more than €100m in the 74,000 sq m retail complex in El Cañaveral

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