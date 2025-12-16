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PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

Cala Group names new chief executive

16 Dec 2025 | 10:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Tom Nicholson was most recently non-executive director to Cala board

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