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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFrance

California Dreamin': €300m Paris trophy hits the market

9 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Tikehau completed full refurbishment this year after buying asset for €125m in 2023

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