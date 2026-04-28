NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Self-storageAlternativesContinental EuropeFranceGermanySpainUnited States

CalSTRS commits €100m to Ardian's self-storage strategy

28 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Allocation forms part of €2.6bn worth of real estate commitments made by US pension fund in H2 2025 to reach its target

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Q+A: Heitman's head of Europe on pivoting from traditional assets to demographic-driven sectors

29 Jul 2026
Read
City, Plant, Lamp

Orion closes in on €400m outlet portfolio refinancing

28 Jul 2026
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Nuveen begins deploying latest European debt fund

23 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Q+A: Proxity boss on building Blackstone’s next logistics mega platform

15 Jul 2026
Read