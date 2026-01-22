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Student AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Calthorpe offloads Birmingham plot to Study Inn

22 Jan 2026 | 13:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Site has planning consent for a 207-bed student scheme

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