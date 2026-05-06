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LeasingAlternativesDevelopmentEast of EnglandLife SciencesLondonOfficeSouth EastUK & Ireland

Cambridge records strongest science and innovation take-up in first quarter

6 May 2026 | 14:35 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Leasing activity accelerated by 6% year-on-year with around 235,000 sq ft transacted, says Knight Frank

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