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FundraisingContinental EuropeUK & IrelandCorporateFund managerInvestment

Can smaller diversified managers stage a comeback?

22 Apr 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Mid-market generalists have been squeezed – but shifting markets raise hope for a revival

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