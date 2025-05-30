Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Canada Life AM refinances Global Gate’s Mayfair office

30 May 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Mark Mwaungulu

30,000 sq ft Maddox Street asset was bought in 2020

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Standard Chartered agrees €238m green loan for Dublin College Square scheme

29 May 2025
Read

Lindt's UK headquarters tempts buyers with £75m sale

29 May 2025
Read

Bruntwood locks in £140m green loan

28 May 2025
Read

Criterion Capital buys City office for hotel development pipeline

27 May 2025
Read