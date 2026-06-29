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Hotels & LeisureLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

Canada Life flies high with £190m Redbird deal

29 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Platform includes mix of ground rents and income strips

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