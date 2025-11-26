Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Self-storageAlternativesCanadaContinental EuropeLondonSouth EastSouth WestUK & Ireland

Canadian giant nears £250m self-storage debut

26 Nov 2025 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Portfolio deal secured to give foothold in evolving alternative sector

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Architecture, Building

Clear Sky Capital locks in £100m+ of fresh finance for self-storage platform

11 Sep 2024
Read
Person, Human, Weapon

Padlock fund unlocks first UK deal

27 Aug 2020
Read

Bidders grapple for £1.2bn Access Self Storage

20 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

QuadReal completes £500m Apollo student portfolio purchase

31 Jul 2025
Read