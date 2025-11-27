Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
LogisticsLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

Canadian giant seeks partner for £1bn London logistics JV

27 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Asset manager and developer sought as previous specialist retreats from Europe

