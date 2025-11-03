Canadian owner calls off €150m Valentino flagship store sale

RetailCanadaContinental EuropeFrance
3 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott, Francesco Magon
Owner now looking to refinance Paris asset
LM promotes Nick Hartwell to head of agency
McLaren Living inks deal for £250m Reading Minster Quarter
Shaken, not stirred: £250m Project Spectre sale launches
Topland agrees £17m senior loan for Oxford Street purchase
Network Space exchanges on Yorkshire residential site sale
New specialist advisory firm launched in Manchester
Empiric reports slowdown in Chinese demand for student beds
Top UK retail agent swaps London for Perth
NorthStar acquires £22m Oxford Street scheme
Ladbible signs for 32,000 sq ft Islington office
Irish tycoons confirm sale of £5.2bn care homes group
DHL becomes third-party European logistics developer
Korean investor to build team in Europe
Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale
Battersea Power Station up for sale
Slicing up the pie: why bonus structures are changing
Tristan and Greycoat weigh sale of £230m St James’s gem
What went wrong at CEG – and why
Shah on property: Malaysians’ curious plan to take off from Battersea
Q+A: CPP Investments’ van Oosterom – “The lines between sectors are blurring”