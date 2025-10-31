Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

HealthcareAlternativesBeneluxCanadaContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyNetherlands

Canadian REIT considers European exit with €500m portfolio sale

31 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Zoe Demarco, Julie Cruz

Healthcare firm weighs German and Dutch disposals to refocus on bigger markets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Architecture, Office Building

Why REITs deliver more for less in budget-setting season

30 Oct 2025
Read

Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale

29 Oct 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Aedifica considers €300m Belgian assets sale

28 Oct 2025
Read
Human, Person, Couch

Healthcare Activos acquires €150m+ European assets

27 Oct 2025
Read