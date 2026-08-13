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OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Canary Wharf Group investors buy £625m Docklands office

13 Aug 2026 | 15:15 | London | by May Agaran

1-5 Bank Street acquired by affiliate of Canary Wharf Group Investment Holdings

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