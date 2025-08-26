Green Street News - Homepage
Canary Wharf Group lines up next 900,000 sq ft office in refurb pipeline

26 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Scheme will add to future supply for the resurging London office district

