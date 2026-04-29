NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LeasingDevelopmentIrelandOfficeUK & Ireland

Cantor Fitzgerald signs for 30,000 sq ft Dublin HQ

29 Apr 2026 | 15:24 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investment firm leases entire five-storey Bindery House

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Road, Street

Grosvenor repositions Manchester office

27 Apr 2026
Read
Indoors, Restaurant, Cafe

Patrizia serves up UK HQ for Costa

21 Apr 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

British Land confirms Anthropic letting

21 Apr 2026
Read

DWP confirms 100,000 sq ft Sheffield office deal

26 Mar 2026
Read