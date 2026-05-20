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RegenerationHotels & LeisureOfficeResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Capital & Centric appointed for Albion Square redevelopment

20 May 2026 | 07:23 | London | by May Agaran

Completion estimated to take four years

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