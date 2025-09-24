Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationHotels & LeisureOfficeResidentialRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Capital & Centric to kickstart 400,000 sq ft revamp of Sunderland city centre

24 Sep 2025 | 08:04 | London | by May Agaran

Project will redevelop four plots along High Street West 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Ask plots 115,000 sq ft logistics scheme at Manchester Business Park

10 Sep 2025
Read

British Land lets 50,000 sq ft at Broadgate Exchange House

8 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Fubon and Fabrix prelet 70,000 sq ft at City office

27 Aug 2025
Read

Another Wirral regeneration director departs

22 Aug 2025
Read