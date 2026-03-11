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OpinionCo-livingResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Capital seeks shelter: why the UK remains the world's premier safe haven

11 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Brian Welsh

The UK's institutional-grade transparency, legal robustness and currency stability make it the default destination for capital

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