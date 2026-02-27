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LogisticsAPACContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

CapitaLand Ascendas enters Spain with €124m logistics deal

27 Feb 2026 | 07:32 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Singaporean investor agreed separate deals with Mona Lisa Holdco and Thunder Propco

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