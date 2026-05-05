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Self-storageCanadaInvestmentUK & Ireland

CapitaLand partners up on £1bn Access bid

5 May 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, David Hatcher

Investor had previously been competing with Singaporean group for self-storage company

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